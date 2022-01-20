Special Covid vaccination clinic for people with learning disabilities or autism in Bucks

A special Covid-19 vaccination clinic has been arranged for people in Bucks who have a learning disability or who are autistic, and their family members.

The special clinic will be held on Thursday, January 27, from 1pm to 4pm in the Mandeville Wing at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Anyone wishing to attend this clinic, or who has any questions, should contact the learning disability and autism nurses on 01296 316991 or 07818646262.

Vaccination clinic