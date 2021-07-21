Over 100 new Covid infections confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today

The high case numbers continued in the region.

By James Lowson
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 4:39 pm

Over 100 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale for the second straight day, today (July 21).

Yesterday, 131 new cases of Covid were confirmed across the region.

In the past seven days 719 new infections have been confirmed a 68.4% rise from the previous week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

109 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today
109 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today

No virus-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today, the Government registers Covid-related deaths when someone passes away within 28 days of returning a positive test.

Another 44,104 Covid infections were reported in the UK in the past 24 hours and 73 virus-linked deaths were recorded.

Aylesbury ValeGovernment