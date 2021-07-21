Over 100 new Covid infections confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today
The high case numbers continued in the region.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 4:39 pm
Over 100 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale for the second straight day, today (July 21).
Yesterday, 131 new cases of Covid were confirmed across the region.
In the past seven days 719 new infections have been confirmed a 68.4% rise from the previous week.
No virus-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today, the Government registers Covid-related deaths when someone passes away within 28 days of returning a positive test.
Another 44,104 Covid infections were reported in the UK in the past 24 hours and 73 virus-linked deaths were recorded.