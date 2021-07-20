Daily Covid case numbers nearly triple in Aylesbury Vale

After a significant drop in daily cases yesterday, Covid infection numbers have skyrocketed in Aylesbury Vale today (July 20).

The Government revealed a further 131 lab-confirmed infections in the region in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday 50 cases, were confirmed a significant dip from recent daily numbers which have regularly exceeded 100 new infections each day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

131 new Covid cases have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on July 20

No new Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today. The Government records these incidents when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.

However, 96 deaths of this kind were confirmed across the UK in the past 24 hours. This is the highest amount of deaths reported in the UK in just one day since March.

In the UK another 46,558 people tested positive in the past 24 hours.