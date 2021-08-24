A new Covid-linked death has been recorded by the Government in Aylesbury Vale today (August 24).

Public Health England categorises deaths as virus-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Today's death in Aylesbury Vale is the first of this kind in over two weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

77 new Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on August 24

After a significant fall in Covid cases confirmed in the area yesterday, new infection numbers increased in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours.

A further 77 cases were recorded today an increase from yesterday's figures when 55 new positive tests were confirmed.

As well as the one fatality confirmed in Aylesbury Vale another 173 virus-linked deaths were reported today.