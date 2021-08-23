Just 55 Covid cases were recorded by the Government in Aylesbury Vale today (August 23).

This represents a significant fall from recent figures, across the weekend 212 new infections were reported in just 48 hours.

Despite the fall in daily case numbers reported, cases have gone up in the last seven days overall. In that period 672 new cases have been recorded, a 19.4% increase from the previous week.

No Covid-linked deaths were recorded in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours. Public Health England records virus-linked deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Latest rollout figures for Aylesbury Vale show that 74.7% of adults are fully vaccinated in the area and 85.3% of over 18s have received their first dose.

Overall data for the UK shows that a further 31,914 Covid cases have been reported in the past 24 hours and another 40 deaths were recorded.

In the past seven days, case numbers and virus linked deaths have increased by 13.4% and 12.3% respectively.