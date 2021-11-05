Number of Covid patients in Stoke Mandeville and other Bucks hospitals down this week

Stoke Mandeville and other hospitals within the Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust were caring for 25 coronavirus patients as of Tuesday, latest figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital in Bucks for Covid-19 by 8am on November 2 was down 12 from 37 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 9% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hospitals in Bucks caring for 25 Covid patients

Across England there were 7,510 people in hospital with Covid as of November 2, with 859 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 50% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 30%.