Bucks Council is asking for the public’s assistance finalising its new autism strategy for the county.

A new strategy is being drafted based on public outreach sessions held throughout Bucks last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The local authority is developing a strategy to assist the needs and aspirations of autistic people and their carers.

The consultation date closes on 24 September

Before the paper is finalised the council has opened a consultation period where autistic people themselves, their families and friends, and professionals can offer their views on the strategy.

Councillor Anita Cranmer said: “We’ve listened to those with autism, their families, and the professionals who work with them, and have produced an ambitious draft strategy that seeks to ensure that autistic people in Buckinghamshire get the best possible start in life. We’d now like to hear from people once again. Please give us your views, either through our online survey, our youth survey, or via our printable easy-read survey.”

The survey closes at midnight on Sunday 24 September, findings from last year’s consultation can be found online here. People can also find the survey online here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Angela Macpherson added: “Our draft autism strategy is intended to improve things for adults as well as children. We want autistic adults in Buckinghamshire to be independent and have good employment opportunities, and to have access to the services they require in a way that respects individual needs. Please take a look at our draft strategy and let us know via our survey whether it fulfils these aims.”

Among the findings from last year’s sessions the council has concluded that people with autism in Bucks want to:

-Live as independently as possible

-Have the same opportunities and experiences as everyone else

-And use the services they need, when they need them

The policy set out by the council will last for the next four years until the end of 2027.

Advertisement

Advertisement