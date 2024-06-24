NHS leaders in Bucks offer patient advice as more strikes will impact services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NHS patients in Buckinghamshire are being urged to use services correctly, as more strikes are set to disrupt departments.

Between 7am on Thursday (27 June) and next Tuesday (2 July) junior doctors are striking across the country.

The latest round of strikes is expected to have a significant impact on health services across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West.

During this period the area’s Integrated Care Board (ICB) has said that emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma patients will be prioritised. So will patients who have waited the longest for elective care and cancer surgery.

These strikes will affect planned and routine services, the ICB advises.

But the group also says that patients should attend scheduled appointments unless they hear from the NHS directly that the appointment has been changed.

NHS officials are continuing to point patients in the direction of its 111 service, where prescriptions can be checked.

Dr Nick Broughton, interim chief executive of the NHS Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West (BOB) ICB said: "Emergencies, critical care, maternity, trauma and neonatal care safe staffing will be our absolute priority, and the NHS is working together across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West to ensure we are there for people when they need us.

"We're grateful to all our colleagues working during this time to keep services running and patients safe and we urge the public to be kind and treat all staff with respect."

Patients have been advised to visit their GP as normal, use 111, make sure prescription orders are up-to-date, assist vulnerable friends and family, and remember that A&E is for emergencies and life-threatening situations.

Dr Rachael de Caux, Chief Medical Officer at BOB ICB, said: “Patients who need urgent medical care must continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases - when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

