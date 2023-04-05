NHS in Bucks prepares for 'most disruptive' strikes affecting 50 per cent of services

The NHS in Bucks is set to be severely affected by strike action it calls the ‘most disruptive’ yet with 50 per cent of services impacted.

Today (5 April), the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB) has asked for the public’s help ahead of major industrial action.

BOB ICB estimates that Junior doctors make up about half of the doctors working for the NHS.

Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Between am on Tuesday 11 April and Saturday 15 April at 7am, junior doctors are striking for better pay, after seeing wages rise at sub-inflation levels for over a decade.

The British Medical Association which announced the strike has also highlighted that junior doctors starting salaries is lower than a barista's hourly wage in Pret a Manger.

BOB ICB will be prioritising emergency treatment, critical care services, maternity, neonatal care, and trauma incidents during the 96 hours of strikes.

People are asked to call 111 and visit the NHS website for their needs, ensure that they are up-to-date on prescriptions, and check on their vulnerable friends and family next week.

A spokesman for the NHS said: “The junior doctors strike action is set to be the biggest and most disruptive strike to date.

"It also follows a long bank holiday weekend when some services are limited, and many staff are on planned leave.”

Steve McManus, chief executive of the BOB ICB added: "We do not underestimate the impact this industrial action will have on our patients. Some non-emergency operations and other appointments will be rearranged. NHS staff working during the industrial action will be working very hard in hospitals, community teams, GP and primary care services and pharmacies to keep people safe and respond to their needs. The scale and length of this industrial action means that we cannot fully mitigate the impact for patients.

"Emergencies, critical care, maternity, trauma and neonatal care safe staffing will be our absolute priority, but it will involve the NHS working together across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West to ensure we are there for people at their moment of need. We are grateful to all our colleagues working during this time to keep services running and patients safe.

"We urge our communities to prepare for the long Easter weekend by ordering repeat prescriptions in plenty of time and stocking up on essential medicines in advance, and over both the bank holiday and strike week to look out for vulnerable friends and family.

“During industrial action please continue to use primary care as normal and keep appointments unless the NHS advises you not to.”

The National Education Union also announced plans for further teachers strikes after the union was offered a below inflation deal by the Government.