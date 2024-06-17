NHS hails 'enormously' influential chief nurse in Bucks who received MBE in King's Honours List 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust has praised its chief nurse after she received an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List this year.

Karen Bonner, who has worked in health care for over 30 years, was given the accolade for her contributions to nursing.

She is a proud descendant of the Windrush generation, her father came to the UK in 1957 from Jamaica and her mother in 1965 from Barbados. Karen’s mother had worked as a Nursing Aid at Stoke Mandeville Hospital inspiring her to become a nurse.

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust has revealed that she was a member of the National Health Service (NHS)

Workforce Race Equality Standard (WRES) strategic advisory group and was highly commended by the Nursing Times in 2019 for her work in diversity and

inclusion.

Previously, she was also recognised by the Health Service Journal (HSJ) in 2021 and 2022 as one of the 50 most influential Black, Asian and minority ethnic people in health and one of the top 10 in 2023. To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the NHS, Nursing Times recognised Karen as one of the 75 nurses who have positively shaped the NHS over the past 75 years.

Karen said: “I wanted to be a nurse as long as I could remember and I never considered another career. I am truly honoured to be chief nurse at the same trust that my Mum worked as a Nursing Aid and being recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours is truly humbling. I don’t think it’s quite sunk in yet. I am grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had in my career to date and I want to thank all the incredible teams and individuals I’ve worked and continue to work with.”

Karen is also a trustee at Helpforce, which seeks to boost volunteering in health and social care and as a volunteer herself, Karen works with Prostate Cancer UK to educate and raise awareness of the disease.

Neil Macdonald, trust CEO, added: “We are so proud to have Karen as part of our team. She thoroughly deserves this recognition not only as a nurse but as an ambassador for all our colleagues and patients.”

Karen has previously praised her parents for their hard work in giving her the best possible life and hailed the work of the Windrush generation in establishing the NHS.

Dame Ruth May, Chief Nursing Officer for England said: “Karen has made an enormous contribution to the nursing profession over her 30 year career and I’m pleased to see her recognised with this award. Her work on diversity and inclusion in particular has had a huge impact, both locally and nationally.”

During Black History Month in 2022, Karen wrote: “My father worked nights, whilst my mother did days as a cashier at Tesco, eventually becoming one of the few senior black female managers.