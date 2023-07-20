NHS patients across Aylesbury Vale have mixed experiences when booking appointments with their local GP, new figures reveal.

Statistics taken from a patient survey revealed the Mandeville Practice as the worst place to get an appointment in the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire And Berkshire West Integrated Care System area.

While over 98 per cent of responses were positive at Berinsfield Health Centre in Oxfordshire for the highest ranking in Buckinghamshire’s ICS area.

GP Practice stock photo from Anthony Devlin/ PA Archive/PA Images

The annual GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country what they think of the care they receive from their GP surgery. One of the questions asked about their satisfaction with the overall appointment booking process.

Around half, 54 per cent, of respondents across England said that they had an overall ‘good’ experience of booking an appointment - a 1.8 percentage point drop from the previous year’s figures and the lowest percentage since the survey began in its current form in 2018.

More than a quarter of respondents, 28 per cent, said they had a ‘poor’ experience, the highest in six years, while 18% said it was ‘neither good nor poor’.

The survey took place between January and April 2023, with 760,000 patients responding – 29 per cent of those invited to participate.

Patients were able to say whether their experience of booking an appointment was ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ or ‘very poor’ or ‘fairly poor’. For the purpose of this analysis the ‘very good’ and ‘fairly good’ responses have been combined, as have the ‘very poor’ and ‘fairly poor’ responses.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We’re committed to increasing capacity so GP practices can offer more appointments from more staff than ever before.

“Appointments are already on the rise, and we recently announced £240 million of support to practices across the UK to embrace the latest technology, tackle the 8am rush and make it easier for patients to see their GP.”

Here we reveal the 10 GP surgeries that patients said were the worst for booking an appointment in the Aylesbury Vale area: