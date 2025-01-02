New Year's Honours List: NHS CEO among Bucks residents recognised
CEO of Milton Keynes Hospital Professor Joe Harrison was given a CBE in King Charles III’s latest honours list.
He said: I am deeply grateful to all those I work with, and have worked with, since joining the NHS in 1988. Every individual achievement in the NHS is built on the hard work, support and encouragement of many, many people. It is a great privilege to accept an honour like this, and I am profoundly humbled by it.
“I am incredibly proud to lead Milton Keynes Hospital and to be the national director for digital channels, overseeing the development of the NHS App. I am grateful to so many people in the NHS for the opportunities afforded me in my work; as a patient; and for the treatment the NHS has provided for my family. This institution is rightly treasured – it is an enduring honour to be part of it.”
Here is the full list of people living in Buckinghamshire represented in the New Year’s Honours List:
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Mr Joseph Richard Harrison: Chief Executive, Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Healthcare
Mr Peter Robert Taylor OBE: For services to Journalism and to Public Service Broadcasting
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Mrs Heidi Rebecca Elizabeth Travis: Lately Chief Executive, Sue Ryder. For services to Palliative, Neurological and Bereavement Care Services
Dr Wei Yang: Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Digital Task Force for Planning and Chair, Construction Industry Council. For services to the Town Planning Industry
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Mr Adrian Christy: Chief Executive Officer, Table Tennis England. For services to Table Tennis
Mr Neil David Hatton: Chief Executive Officer, UK Screen Alliance. For services to the Visual Effects and Animation Industries
Dr Penelope Jane Shirlaw: Chair, London Local Dental Network and Honorary Consultant, Office of the Chief Dental Officer, NHS England. For services to Dentistry
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
Mr Lindsay Faulkner: For services to the community in Ley Hill, Buckinghamshire
Mr Mohammad Fayyaz: Councillor, Chesham Town Council and Buckinghamshire Council. For services to the community in Chesham
