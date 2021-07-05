Nearly 150 more Covid cases confirmed in Aylesbury Vale this weekend

Another 149 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale this weekend.

The latest information released by Public Health England shows a further 83 cases were recorded yesterday (July 4) and 66 positive tests were returned on Saturday July 3.

The region has seen a significant increase in cases recently, in the past seven days 441 new cases have been confirmed, a 126.5% increase from the week before.

No new Covid linked deaths were returned, the government classifies these as incidents where someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.

An update hasn't been provided on hospital admissions across the Buckinghamshire Healthcare Trust since June 27. The most up to date information for hospital admissions in the neighbourhood shows two new people were admitted to hospital due to Covid.

The latest rollout information for Aylesbury Vale accurate up to Saturday reveals that 82.3% of adults have received their first jab and 61.1% of over 18s are fully vaccinated.

In the UK as a whole, a further 49,133 cases of Covid were confirmed and 33 virus-linked deaths were reported.