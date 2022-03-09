Menopause experts speak at event for Buckingham Bookshop

Two women who are both experts on the menopause in different ways are coming to Buckingham to give a talk.

Menopause specialist and GP Dr Katie Barber runs the private medical centre Oxford Menopause, and triathlete and fitness coach Janette Candy is the owner of Janette Candy Fitness.

Katie and Janette will be will be giving a talk at the Vinson Centre at 7.30pm on Thursday March 31.

University Bookshop owner Alison Cameron with a recently published book on the menopause, one of the titles which will be on sale at the event

The event has been organised by Alison Cameron, owner of the University Bookshop.

Alison said: "The university have been extremely kind in letting me host this here and I hope it will be informative and uplifting and dispel myths about the menopause.

“In 2019, research commissioned by Health & Her revealed that 14 million working days were lost annually due to menopause symptoms, with a further 370,000 menopausal people reporting that they considered resigning.

"My desire to organise an event about the menopause came from the many conversations I have had with friends, colleagues and customers in the bookshop.

"It was also motivated by the polarised opinions on the use of HRT and the outdated information that is still being given out.

“We focus on educating women about periods and childbirth, but not this important chapter.

"We are beginning to see responsible employers working hard to implement considerate menopause policies.

"Myths about the menopause commonly arise from a misunderstanding that every menopause is the same - in fact, every woman will experience it differently.

“There is no ‘right’ age to start the menopause.

"Generally, the menopause happens later in a woman’s life, the average age in the UK being 51.

"However, some women can experience menopause much earlier.

"Women should never feel embarrassed about going through the menopause, regardless of age, and should seek advice if they think they may be experiencing menopausal symptoms.

“The menopause means more than hot flushes.

"Some women experience mood changes, joint stiffness, a reduced sex drive, and difficulty sleeping.

"Others may experience very few, or mild symptoms.”

Tickets for the session, which include a glass of alcohol, special offers from the bookshop and both speakers’ organisations, and the chance to win a hamper, are £10.