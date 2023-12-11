Latest NHS strikes to put 'significant pressure' on emergency department at Stoke Mandeville Hospital

People with less serious conditions are once again being asked to avoid A&E departments during the latest round of strikes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NHS is warning patients to only attend A&E at Stoke Mandeville Hospital if absolutely necessary as more staff strikes have been confirmed.

Junior doctors at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust will be taking industrial action from 7am on Wednesday 20 December to 7am on Saturday 23 December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officials from the trust are warning the public that the lack of staff will put ‘significant pressure’ on services during what is historically the busiest time for emergency departments in the UK.

Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust says its number one priority remains patient and staff safety and it will be making significant changes before and during the strikes to protect members of the community.

An NHS spokesperson said: “We are seeking to keep as many services, in our hospitals, in our community sites and in people’s homes, operating as possible, including all emergency and essential services. To deliver this will mean that we will have to postpone a large number of planned outpatient appointments and elective procedures.

"Some appointments before and after the days of the industrial action will also be affected. All patients impacted by this will be contacted directly and rescheduled as soon as we can.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

NHS advice is for patients to attend appointments unless informed otherwise beforehand.

Raghuv Bhasin, Chief Operating Officer at the Trust, said: “The strike will have a very significant impact on our services during the busiest time of the year. We have had to reschedule large volumes of planned care and our urgent and emergency care services will be under significant pressure, in particular our Emergency Department at Stoke Mandeville Hospital. Our colleagues there are working exceptionally hard and have to prioritise the most urgent patients.