Aylesbury and Thame receive new health clinics as part of nationwide prevention programme

A health research organisation has announced the launch of two new clinics in Thame and Aylesbury.

Our Future Health is opening mobile clinics that will visit supermarkets in Aylesbury and Thame.

Across the UK the organisation has 155 mobile hubs across the UK, and is also setting up clinics in Bolton, Crewe, Esher, Harlow, and Hereford.

One of the mobile hubs

A mobile clinic will also visit the British Muslim Heritage Centre in Manchester during the first week of December.

Our Future Health aims to assist people when it comes to prevention, detection and treatment of conditions such as dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and strokes. With up to five million volunteers right across the UK, the goal is to create one of the most detailed pictures ever of people’s health.

Patients give a blood sample and some physical measurements are taken, and volunteers will be offered information about their own health, including their blood pressure and cholesterol levels. In the future, volunteers will also be given the option to receive feedback about their risk of some diseases and have the opportunity to take part in cutting-edge research studies.

A look inside one of the hubs, photo from Edward Shaw

Our Future Health works with the NHS and sends notifications to people who live near to its hubs. Appointments can be booked online here. The organisation has its own interactive map showing its active locations, which can be viewed here.

Dr Raghib Ali, chief executive and chief medical officer of Our Future Health, said: “As we open new appointment clinics each month, we want to make it more convenient than ever for people to take part in Our Future Health. It’s great to see so many people visiting our mobile clinics as part of their regular trip to the supermarket, and taking 20 minutes out of their day to help everyone live longer and healthier lives.”

Our Future Health works with a number of health charities and encourages people to follow its social media channels for more location details.