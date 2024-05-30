Latest data shows wait times are improving at Buckinghamshire NHS facilities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New data released by the NHS shows that waiting times are improving for key health departments in Buckinghamshire.

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust has revealed patients are being seen more quickly in seven of its key areas of importance.

Its emergency wait times are now above the national average and among the quickest wait times in the South East region of England.

Data, which can be accessed online here, shows the trust, that oversees operations at Stoke Mandeville Hospital and other Bucks centres, has improved its delivery of early cancer diagnosis results.

Stoke Mandeville Hospital

For the first time in over 10 years the trust has also achieved a year-on-year improvement in waiting times in the emergency department.

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust has revealed the improved timings have come despite an increase in demand for cancer referrals.

Local NHS officials have linked the improvement to a recruitment drive that has seen the trust hire more doctors and nurses, including doubling the number of Emergency Department consultants. It has also linked the progress to the opening of a new skin cancer centre in Amersham, and improved efficiency such as running all day operating lists.

Raghuv Bhasin, chief operating officer at the trust said: “Thanks to the dedication our colleagues, and support from our partners, we have made significant improvements to the waiting times for patients in Buckinghamshire. We have much to look forward to in 2024/25 as we continue to reduce waiting times including additional MRI and CT scanners, a new ward at Stoke Mandeville and a centre of excellence for ophthalmology. I am confident with the team we have in place in the Trust and wider system that we will continue to drive improvements in the care and waiting times in the coming years.”

New findings show the number of people facing the longest waits for treatment has gone down locally.