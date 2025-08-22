A popular social media influencer living in Buckinghamshire has explained how his late wife inspired him to take on a draining endurance challenge.

Marshall Exler, 26, from Buckingham, is perhaps best known for his heartfelt video of him and his terminally ill wife shaving each other's heads, which attracted 50 million views on TikTok.

Marshall is now preparing for a 24-hour fundraising marathon where he will complete 100,000 steps on a treadmill alongside other social media personalities to raise money for Sarcoma UK.

This follows the death of his wife Faye who passed away after she contracted an extremely rare form of the cancer that had spread to 12 places in her body by the time of her passing late last year.

Marshall is completing the challenge in tribute to his late wife Faye

Marshall is hoping to use his platform, which includes 400,000 followers on TikTok to raise funds for Sarcoma UK and his JustGiving page can be found online here.

Marshall had originally planned for Faye to join him for the final 10,000 steps of the challenge when they discussed the idea in October. A Sarcoma UK spokesperson added: “Instead, he'll be completing those final steps alone, carrying forward her memory and her determination to raise awareness of a cancer that is so rare that medical experts couldn’t determine which subtype she had.”

Marshall said: “Faye is, was and always will be, the strongest person I have ever known. She fought this cancer head-on and never turned away or cowered. She took every setback as a challenge and my brave girl fought amazingly until the very, very end. I am so overwhelmingly proud of her.”

Sarcoma UK has revealed that Faye had first noticed a lump on her inner thigh in 2023. She went to her GP in April that year but was told that, because she was young and healthy, it was probably nothing to worry about. But Faye knew something was wrong and kept returning to her doctor, determined to find out what the issue was, the charity adds.

Faye and Marshall on their wedding day

“It was in August 2023 that she was diagnosed with sarcoma. A spokesperson for the charity said: “Sarcomas are uncommon cancers that can affect any part of the body, on the inside or outside, including the muscle, bone, tendons, blood vessels and fatty tissues. There are about 100 different sub-types of sarcoma cancer.

“In Faye’s case, it was a kind so rare that even expert analysis failed to determine which subtype it was. The lump on her thigh, originally the size of a 20p coin, had grown to eight centimetres. She had surgery to remove the lump, which was followed by radiotherapy.

“All seemed well, and the couple moved in together at the start of 2024. However, in March 2024, a check-up found that the sarcoma had spread to both her lungs. Faye was given the news that her disease was incurable.

“She started to receive chemotherapy but two tumours were then found in her brain that affected her speech and movement. One was able to be removed by surgery but the sarcoma spread again and ended up in 12 places in her body before she died at the end of last year.”

Marshall has described Faye as an amazing woman and revealed they got married four weeks before they died.