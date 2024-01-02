Hundreds support Bucks girl put into intensive care after catching E. coli

It is believed that Antonia caught the infection at a Christmas market

A girl from Buckinghamshire has been supported by hundreds of people after it was revealed that she was put in intensive care after catching

E. coli.

It is believed that Antonia Hay, 17, became infected after eating food from a Christmas market in Great Missenden.

Antonia Hay

Her older sister, Jemima, set up a fundraiser, which can be found online here, saying Antonia was ‘fighting for her life’ after becoming infected. Antonia’s story received national press coverage and over 500 people donated towards supporting the family.

On Christmas Eve Jemima revealed Antonia was able to come home temporarily for Christmas ahead of further treatment. But that her parents have been at Antonia’s side every day and her father is not receiving pay from his employers whilst he is off work.

Jemima said: “She is currently lucky to be alive and has continued to show amazing determination and strength throughout this time, despite the immense stress, pain and trauma - all combined with an extreme phobia of injections. She is the youngest person to ever be admitted into the ICU ward she is currently in.

"Despite going through the toughest time in her life, all she has cared about is everybody else and how they are feeling, still trying to make everybody laugh."

Antonia spent two weeks in intensive care in the immediate aftermath of becoming infected and also had to undergo multiple surgeries. She had part of her bowel removed, a blood transfusion, and dialysis in response to kidney failure.

It is not known what sort of food led to her being diagnosed with haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS), caused by E. coli 0157. Antonia’s father, Steve Hay, believes it came from food at a Bucks market.

Jemima added on Christmas Eve: “She has improved immensely over the last couple of days and we hope this will continue and she will still be able to spend Christmas at home with us.