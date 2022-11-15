Hundreds attend wellbeing event in Aylesbury addressing healthcare service concerns
Over 40 stalls were set up at the event, which was organised by the Aylesbury British Muslims Association
Over 300 residents attended an informative event in Aylesbury showcasing the people working in the healthcare sector.
On 22 October, The Aylesbury British Muslims Association organised its first ever Health and wellbeing event.
Called the ‘Revive: Aylesbury’ it was held at Bucks New University’s site in town.
More than 40 stalls were erected for the event with healthcare professionals, small businesses, and care providers on hand to provide insight and information.
The event agenda was to bring together Aylesbury’s ethnically diverse communities for better healthcare.
Described as a vibrant, colorful occasion, it also served as a networking opportunity for people working in the industry.
ABMA wants to reach members of Aylesbury’s diverse ethnic community in an outcry for better and more accessible healthcare services.
Also, the event was organised to address concerns community members have with the current NHS system and people’s ability to access primary, secondary, and tertiary care services.
Organisers were taken aback by the number of professional volunteers who have up their free time to contribute to the community session.
The ABMA welcomed the Maternity Voices Partnership, Carers Bucks, BShaW, Youth Concern, the Oasis Partnership, and NHS Give Blood to raise awareness of sickle cell thalassemias and giving blood in minority communities.
Also, Healthwatch Bucks and Thames Valley Police supporting Victims First, Live well Stay Well, Adult social care, and the Community Board attended, as well as the Bucks Health and Social Care Academy.
Some stalls contained world foods, while health and beauty products were also on show.
Speakers from Oxford Health Healthy minds discussed menopause awareness and breast care.
Plus, men’s health, covering prostate and elderly care, while also addressing heart and lung care.
Volunteers shared their stories, living with diabetes and then offering medicinal nutritional advice.
ABMA also secured talks from therapeutic counselors and motivational speakers.
Revive focused on promoting healthcare professionals, GPs, and volunteers from diverse backgrounds.
The ABMA: ‘Revive’ community is asking services for support preparing projects of identified areas of need, primarily the much- needed focus and access to women’s and men’s health, elderly care, and mental health in diverse ethnic communities, while recognising this needs to be applied to all communities.
An event spokesman said: “We have only just started the conversations and appreciate the assistance with the community
engagement and development officers and Public Health at the Buckinghamshire Council, and we hope to be prioritized when we ask for support and this should come earlier with active and engaged support, from the council and Public Health England.
"We would like to see sincere funding and financial support early in our work to further our goals to serve the community, which supports our needs at grassroot level (where life really happens 24hrs around the clock). It was important for us to have the event at the weekend to capture working, tax paying members of the community who are the backbone of their families who also require respite.”