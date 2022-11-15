Hundreds attend wellbeing event in Aylesbury addressing healthcare service concerns

Over 300 residents attended an informative event in Aylesbury showcasing the people working in the healthcare sector.

On 22 October, The Aylesbury British Muslims Association organised its first ever Health and wellbeing event.

Called the ‘Revive: Aylesbury’ it was held at Bucks New University’s site in town.

Hundreds attended

More than 40 stalls were erected for the event with healthcare professionals, small businesses, and care providers on hand to provide insight and information.

The event agenda was to bring together Aylesbury’s ethnically diverse communities for better healthcare.

Described as a vibrant, colorful occasion, it also served as a networking opportunity for people working in the industry.

Advertisement

The event was open to the entire Aylesbury community

ABMA wants to reach members of Aylesbury’s diverse ethnic community in an outcry for better and more accessible healthcare services.

Also, the event was organised to address concerns community members have with the current NHS system and people’s ability to access primary, secondary, and tertiary care services.

Organisers were taken aback by the number of professional volunteers who have up their free time to contribute to the community session.

Advertisement

The ABMA welcomed the Maternity Voices Partnership, Carers Bucks, BShaW, Youth Concern, the Oasis Partnership, and NHS Give Blood to raise awareness of sickle cell thalassemias and giving blood in minority communities.

World food was on offer for guests

Also, Healthwatch Bucks and Thames Valley Police supporting Victims First, Live well Stay Well, Adult social care, and the Community Board attended, as well as the Bucks Health and Social Care Academy.

Some stalls contained world foods, while health and beauty products were also on show.

Advertisement

Speakers from Oxford Health Healthy minds discussed menopause awareness and breast care.

Plus, men’s health, covering prostate and elderly care, while also addressing heart and lung care.

Over 40 stalls were set up

Volunteers shared their stories, living with diabetes and then offering medicinal nutritional advice.

Advertisement

ABMA also secured talks from therapeutic counselors and motivational speakers.

Revive focused on promoting healthcare professionals, GPs, and volunteers from diverse backgrounds.

The ABMA: ‘Revive’ community is asking services for support preparing projects of identified areas of need, primarily the much- needed focus and access to women’s and men’s health, elderly care, and mental health in diverse ethnic communities, while recognising this needs to be applied to all communities.

An event spokesman said: “We have only just started the conversations and appreciate the assistance with the community

Advertisement

engagement and development officers and Public Health at the Buckinghamshire Council, and we hope to be prioritized when we ask for support and this should come earlier with active and engaged support, from the council and Public Health England.