1,000-strong crowd marks Remembrance Sunday in Buckingham with parade and service

Buckingham marked Remembrance Sunday yesterday with a parade and outdoor service at the war memorial in the grounds of St Peter and St Paul’s Church, organised by the Buckingham branch of the Royal British Legion.

As the event attracts more than 1,000 attendees, and there is limited space around the war memorial, a screen was erected alongside the church showing a live video feed of the service, enabling everyone to have a good view and take part in the service. The screen was jointly funded by Buckingham Town Council and the Buckingham Royal British Legion.

In a poignant part of the service, Rector of Buckingham Rev Will Pearson-Gee read out the names of every soldier listed on the war memorial for the gathered crowd to hear.

A crowd of over 1,000 gathered outside Buckingham Parish Church

The Royal British Legion, which organises the event each year together with the parish church, and all those who came together to mark the day.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee, said: “It was wonderful that so many organisations, stewards and groups took part in the Remembrance Day. So many different people attended to commemorate those who laid down their lives in war.

"A large thank you must go out to all the stewards who operated the road closure and enabled the event to take place.”

Events like Remembrance Sunday can only go ahead thanks to the help of volunteers. Anyone interested in being involved in supporting road closures in the future should contact the town council office.

The parade through Buckingham