How summer could damage your vision: Expert issues warning to Bucks residents on eye care

Bucks residents can use these tips to help their eye health this summer

As the brighter months arrive and Bucks folks spend more time outdoors, and often more time staring at screens or squinting in sunlight, experts are reminding us that summer is the perfect time to take stock of our eye health.

Between long days, digital overload and overlooked risks like low-light strain or that sunshine UV exposure, it’s easy to forget how much our eyes do for us, until something goes wrong.

That’s exactly what happened to theatre worker Allison McHugh, whose terrifying eye injury prompted her to change the way she looked after her vision.

Allison, 52, who works front of house at a theatre in Manchester, suffered a painful corneal tear during the night, and says the injury could have cost her the job she loves.

“I got up to go to the bathroom and when I turned on the light, it was so bright, then there was this excruciating pain,” she recalls. “I was rushed to A&E and told I had torn my cornea.”

The pain was so intense her eye had to be anaesthetised, and she was prescribed antibiotics to prevent infection. “It made me realise how much we take our vision for granted, particularly in my job,” she says.

Following the injury, Allison struggled with poor night vision, a challenge in her line of work, where much of her time is spent in low light during performances.

Determined to protect her eyesight, she began researching ways to support her vision and discovered eye supplements containing lutein, zeaxanthin and key vitamins that help maintain eye health.

“I noticed a real improvement in how my eyes felt less dry, brighter, and my night vision’s definitely better,” she says. “I feel like I’m doing something positive to protect my sight.”

5 Summer Tips to Protect Your Eyes

Whether you’re heading outdoors more, working under harsh lights, or logging long hours on screens, here’s how to care for your eyes this season:

1. Don’t Forget Your Shades

UV rays don’t just age your skin, they damage your eyes too. Always wear sunglasses with 100% UVA and UVB protection. It helps protect against cataracts and macular degeneration in the long term.

2. Rest Your Eyes From Screens

With working from home and summer binge-watching, screen time can rocket. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds to reduce eye strain and dryness.

3. Watch the Light

Working in low-light conditions (like a theatre or a dim office) can strain your eyes and reduce night vision over time. Use ambient lighting and avoid switching suddenly between light and dark.

4. Eat (and Supplement) Smart

A diet rich in leafy greens, carrots, peppers and oily fish supports vision, but supplements can help too. Look for blends packed with lutein, zeaxanthin, and Vitamins A, B12, and C to nourish your eyes and help reduce strain.

5. Keep Them Clean and Comfortable

Dry summer air and fans can irritate the eyes. Stay hydrated, avoid rubbing them, and use preservative-free drops if needed. If you wear contact lenses, stick to hygiene best practices, and never sleep in them unless advised.