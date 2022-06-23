Hospice group serving Aylesbury announces merger with Watford-based organisation

Rennie Grove Hospice Care and Peace Hospice Care are looking to form one larger charity called Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care.

The merger is designed to increase the reach of both organisations that look after people in Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.

Stewart Marks, chief executive, Rennie Grove Hospice Care, Professor Stephen Spiro, chair of trustees, Rennie Grove Hospice Care, Dr Jeremy Shindler, chair of trustees, Peace Hospice Care, Jackie Tritton, chief executive officer, Peace Hospice Care

Stewart Marks, chief executive of Rennie Grove and the designate chief executive of the new organisation Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, said: “With the number of people needing more complex end-of-life care rising every year, we must be ready to change and adapt to ensure that resources are used in the most effective ways.

"By merging, we will be able to pool our resources to reach many more people with even better care. Our wonderful local community raises most of the cost of running our services so it’s important that we repay this incredible generosity by making sure we are always meeting the changing needs of everyone in the community.

"We believe that this merger will allow us to do that.”

All services offered by the groups will continue as normal, the charities confirmed.

Dr Jeremy Shindler, Chair of Trustees at Peace Hospice Care and the designate Chair of the new organisation, added: “With palliative care we have just one chance to get it right and we are determined to do what is needed to ensure that happens for people in the areas we serve in Bucks and Herts.”

Jackie Tritton, current chief executive officer at Peace Hospice Care will become the new chief clinical officer.

Professor Stephen Spiro, current chair of trustees at Rennie Grove will be retiring when the merger takes effect having reached the end of his tenure.

The proposal aligns with the national drive for healthcare providers in all sectors to combine resources and work together.

It is subject to the final approval of both the Charity Commission and the members of Rennie Grove.

If approved the new charity will come into effect on 1 October.