Walkers complete four-day 80-mile hike to raise over £30k for Aylesbury charity

Representing the Ridgeway Hikers, a group of friends walked 20 miles on four consecutive days for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity.

One hiker recorded over 184,000 steps and burned off 13,900 calories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ridgeway Hikers

The hikers chose to complete their extensive trek across The Ridgeway, the historic 87-mile route which covers Berkshire and Wiltshire.

Ridgeway Hikers raised a combined total of £31,734 for the charity.

“We are so grateful to all the walkers who have shown great commitment to the Hike, giving up their weekends to build up their stamina and getting their friends and family to sponsor them to raise an amazing amount,” said Claire Redrup, public fundraising manager at Florence Nightingale Hospice.

“Every penny that they have raised will help us continue to fund specialist hospice care in Buckinghamshire for the hundreds of patients and families who access this care each year.”

The team is still accepting donations on its Justgiving page, currently the hikers are 91% of the way to their target total of £35,000.

Jo Turner, CEO of the charity, walked with the team, she said: “I love a good walk but don’t generally manage 20 miles for four days on the trot! It was fabulous and such a privilege to be part of the team: walking this beautiful route together and raising funds for our wonderful Florence

Nightingale Hospice.

"Literally, I suppose going that extra mile in recognition of the Florence nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals. Many of those walking had seen the power of hospice care directly making the event very moving, especially when we crossed the finish line together at the end.”

Located in Stoke Mandeville Hospital, the hospice provides specialist palliative care which is accessible and free of charge to those with a life-limiting illness in Bucks.

The hospice also offers at home support for people in the Aylesbury area in need of end-of-life care.