Here's where Covid infections are rising fastest in Aylesbury Vale as ‘Freedom Day’ approaches

The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in England are lifted on the 19 July.

Recently case numbers have increased across the UK and in Aylesbury Vale

The latest figures show 22 of 24 neighbourhoods saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the last week in June.

The Covid infection rate went up in 22 out of 24 Aylesbury Vale neighbourhoods

Aylesbury Vale recorded 309 cases in the seven days to 29 June, a rate of 152.1 cases per 100,000 people.

As restrictions stay in place for a couple more weeks we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 22 and 29 June.

Below is the 22 neighbourhoods that saw an increase in new cases, listed in ascending order.

Marsh Gibbon, Steeple Claydon & Tingewick

60% rise - from 49.3 cases per 100,000 people - to 78.9 cases per 100,000

Aylesbury Central

75% rise - from 47.7 cases per 100,000 people - to 83.4 cases per 100,000

Watermead & Elmhurst

75% rise - from 59.7 cases per 100,000 people - to 104.4 cases per 100,000

California & Southcourt

75% rise - from 50.2 cases per 100,000 people - to 87.9 cases per 100,000

Buckingham North

83% rise - from 87.3 cases per 100,000 people - to 160 cases per 100,000

Oakley, Brill & Edgcott

100% rise - from 82.2 cases per 100,000 people - to 164.3 cases per 100,000

Haddenham, Dinton & Stone

100% rise - from 111.5 case per 100,000 people - to 222.9 cases per 100,000

Stoke Mandeville & Aston Clinton

-130% rise - from 92.4 cases per 100,000 people - to 212.5 cases per 100,000

Wendover

-133% rise - from 62.6 cases per 100,000 people - to 146 cases per 100,000

Berryfields & Haydon Hill

-133% rise - from 71.2 cases per 100,000 people - to 166.2 cases per 100,000

Granborough, Stewkley & Great Brickhill

-133.3% rise - from 3 cases in seven days (no infection rate calculated) - to 102.5 cases per 100,000 people

Gatehouse

-140% rise - from 56.8 cases per 100,000 people - to 136.2 cases per 100,000

Worminghall, Long Crendon & Cuddington

-167% rise - from 54.7 cases per 100,000 people - to 145.8 cases per 100,000

Fairford Leys

-200% rise - from 40.7 cases per 100,000 people - to 122 cases per 100,000

Newton Longville & Great Horwood

-250% rise - from 2 cases in seven days (no infection rate calculated) - to 120.5 cases per 100,000 people

Walton Court & Hawkslade

-250% rise - from 4 cases in seven days (no infection rate calculated) to 225 cases per 100,000 people

Buckingham South, Maids Moreton & Akeley

-275% rise - from 35.6 cases per 100,000 people - to 133.5 cases per 100,000

Victoria Park

-333% rise - from 48.5 cases per 100,000 people - to 210.2 cases per 100,000

Mandeville & Elm Farm

-367% rise - from 30 cases per 100,000 people - to 140.2 cases per 100,000

Wing, Wingrave & Bierton

-399% rise - from 33.7 cases per 100,000 people - to 168.3 cases per 100,000

Bedgrove & Walton

-450% rise - from 44.4 cases per 100,000 people - to 244.3 cases per 100,000

Waddesdon & Whitchurch

-466% rise - from 29.9 cases per 100,000 people - to 169.2 cases per 100,000