Fundraising event launched for Aylesbury Vale girl, 4, whose extremely rare neurological condition means she struggles to communicate with her family

A fundraising event is taking place in an Aylesbury Vale village to support a young girl with a rare neurological condition that is believed to be shared by only one other person in the UK.

Residents in Whitchurch are invited to attend a music festival raising funds to help Mara Hook, who is just four years old, and her family.

Mara, who lives in the village, has a GABBR2 gene mutation which affects her ability to communicate and speak even with her family.

To support her long-term growth and to help improve her condition, a series of activities are planned at The White Swan in Whitchurch. Villagers can visit the barbeque, bar, plus enjoy ice creams, cake stalls, tombollas, raffles, and other activities suitable for all the family. Bands will be playing throughout the day and a cornhole tournament is also planned.

An event has been launched to raise funds for little Mara and her family

Mara also has autistic behaviours and is taking longer to reach certain development milestones than other children her age, issues which are linked to the mutation. Through treatment and physio sessions the family are working hard to get Mara walking.

Her father Richard was told there are only two known cases of the mutation in the UK. An international Facebook group the Hook family have joined has identified just 15 mutations matching Mara’s, and the oldest child with this condition is just 11.

Her family have been seeking financial support all year to help get Mara the treatment they believe will substantially improve the quality of her life.

Last year, through the generosity of friends and those who were moved by Mara’s story, the family were able to travel to Panama. In the Central American country, where the Stem Cell Institute is located, Mara is able to get specialist stem cell treatment which could improve her cognitive abilities significantly. The Hooks are unable to afford these trips without crowdfunding support as they are already investing a lot of money in private treatment.

Richard wrote on JustGiving: “Thanks to the amazing support of our family, friends and the whole community in 2024 we were able to reach our fundraising target. It’s not an understatement to say the changes we have seen have been life changing for Mara. Her focus, physical strength and in particular her feeding and drinking have seen huge improvements. For Mara even small changes that may seem minor to most people have a dramatic impact upon Mara’s life.”

The family have also set up a Facebook page to allow the people who have supported Mara to track her progression, it can be viewed here.

"We have spoken to many people at the clinic but also other parents who believe the stem cell treatment can be performed many times. The gains are permanent and life changing. We owe it to Mara to try everything in our power to improve her life. The issue being we have to travel to Panama for the treatment and the treatment itself isn't cheap. The money we are raising is only for Mara's costs and expenses.”

The family are looking to raise £16,000 so Mara can receive more life-altering treatment.