Swan along to discover Buckingham’s new attraction of selfie sized painted swan sculptures​​​​​​​

Fun event will run for 10 weeks
By Olga Norford
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:01 BST

Buckingham’s new, free, public art trail is now live following a swan-tastic launch event which unveiled ten selfie sized painted swan sculptures each with their own story to share.

Councillor Ade Osibogun, the Deputy Town Mayor, and Buckingham’s Town Crier officially opened the trail on June 24, thanking sponsors and artists involved in the project. Town council staff were also on hand to offer information about the trail and the opportunities it will bring for local people and town centre businesses.

Young creatives also got involved on the launch day by decorating – and consuming – swan shaped biscuits.

Buckingham's new swan trail is open throughout the summerBuckingham's new swan trail is open throughout the summer
Bringing colour and fun to the town, the Swan Trail is will run for ten weeks, finishing on September 3, offering everyone an enjoyable day out during the school holidays.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, chair of Town Centre Events committee, said “The collaboration between the Town Council and the Community Board, who provided additional financial support, has been a truly rewarding decision. But, most importantly, thanks to all the sponsors and artists for their support and involvement.

“Committee members expressed how good it is to see such a range of different organisations working together. I look forward to the community using this free attraction and I personally hope all residents and visitors enjoy this experience.”

You can find further information about the Swan Trail and download the free map via the council’s website at Buckingham Swan Trail here or

Buckingham's new swan trail is open throughout the summerBuckingham's new swan trail is open throughout the summer
follow the trail on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram here

Discover Buckingham's swan trailDiscover Buckingham's swan trail
