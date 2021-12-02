First Omicron Covid case recorded in Bucks

The first Omicron variant Covid case has been discovered in Bucks, the latest government update shows.

Yesterday (December 1), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed a Omicron case has been recorded in the county.

So far, the government has identified 22 cases within England that contain mutations consistent with the newly identified variant.

It is the first case recorded in Bucks

Overall, nine new cases of Omicron were reported yesterday.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of UKHSA, said: "We are continuing our efforts to understand the effect of this variant on transmissibility, severe disease, mortality, antibody response and vaccine efficacy.

"Vaccination is critical to help us bolster our defences against this new variant – please get your first, second, third or booster jab without delay.

"Following the change in JCVI advice earlier this week, a booster dose for everyone over 18 years is now recommended and will be available at a minimum of three months from your last primary course jab. Please take up this offer as soon as you are eligible to protect yourself, your families and your communities.

"Please make sure to wear a mask in line with government guidance, including on public transport and in shops, to help break the chains of transmission and slow the spread of this new variant.

"It is very likely that we will find more cases over the coming days as we are seeing in other countries globally and as we increase case detection through focused contact tracing. That’s why it’s critical that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms isolates and gets a PCR test immediately."

Here are the places in the UK where an Omicron case has been found:

-Barnet: two cases

-Bexley: one case

-Brentwood: one case

-Buckinghamshire: one case

-Camden: two cases

-Haringey: one case

-Lancaster: one case

-Lewisham: two cases

-Liverpool: one case

-Newham: one case

-North Norfolk: one case

-Nottingham: one case

-South Cambridgeshire: one case

-Sutton: one case

-Three Rivers: one case

-Wandsworth: one case