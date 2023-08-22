Ex-prisoner from Aylesbury is cycling 1,000 miles in 10 days to support children in care

A reformed prisoner from Aylesbury is continuing to help others with his latest fundraising challenge.

Scott McEvoy, 33, is riding 1,000 miles in 10 days to support Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Alongside his friend Adam, he will be cycling the full length of the UK from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

Scott and Adam are cycling 1,000 miles in 10 days

Ronald McDonald House Charities supports children who require regular hospital treatment by providing them with free accommodation.

This marks the latest fundraiser organised by the 33-year-old who has completed other charity rides as well as walks and abseiled for valuable causes.

Scott says: “I was sent to prison at the age of 24 for 9 months for my involvement in petty crimes. I took a stumble in life after I lost my mum to cancer whilst I was at the age of 19 and soon after my Dad was then diagnosed with severe mental health bipolar disorder which had already caused him issues throughout my life.

"Struggling to face what was going on, I turned to a party lifestyle of using drugs and alcohol on a daily basis which I even tried to fight against by attempting suicide. Eventually my addicted lifestyle caught up with me and I was sent down which turned out to be the best thing that could have ever happened to me. I took the time I had in prison to finally understand and accept the person who I was, accept that I lost my mum and become the person I was brought up and truly meant to be.”

He added: "So, I knew I had to do better and knew that it was a long road ahead in order to prove myself. With that in mind I left prison with my own self determination and motivation and haven't looked back since. I tell my story and will continue to do so in the hope it may help others to turn a new leaf and to also prove that people can actually change. Since my release I've become a Dad to two beautiful little girls.”

Among Scott’s accolades since leaving jail was being recognised by Aylesbury Town Council for supporting people during the pandemic.

He met Adam completing the three peaks challenge and they have chosen to raise money for the children support not-for-profit organisation as Scott has seen firsthand how the charity can assist families.