Ex England Under 21 rugby star and popular tiler from Aylesbury says nurse saved his life after 'chance' stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Stage 4 cancer survivor David Cook, a former England Under 21 rugby player and popular tiler from Aylesbury, is taking part in Sir Chris Hoy's Tour de 4

A popular tiler from Aylesbury who used to play rugby at England Under 21 level has revealed he was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in a 'chance test' to add to an unbelievable list of ailments – but he has lived to tell the tale and give something back, with some inspiration from Sir Chris Hoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Cook, a 72-year-old former England U21 rugby player and ceramic tiler from Aylesbury, is now a stage 4 prostate cancer survivor after being diagnosed completely by chance last year.

And David credits one nurse’s diligence with saving his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex England rugby hopeful had been due for spinal surgery for stenosis when, during a routine pre-op assessment, a nurse asked if he’d ever had a PSA test.

“What’s a PSA test? I replied — having never heard of it,” David said.

"The nurse ticked the box anyway. The result came back at 31.”

David was quickly referred to the Churchill Hospital in Oxford for 28 biopsies, all of which tested positive for cancer.

“It was only because that nurse insisted,” David adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She’d lost her brother to prostate cancer and made it her mission to make sure every man over 50 got tested.”

Due to an existing VP shunt for hydrocephalus — the result of multiple head injuries, including a motorbike accident in his youth — David wasn’t eligible for robotic surgery. Instead, he underwent 20 rounds of radiotherapy and is still on long-term hormone therapy. He also lives with polyperipheral neuropathy, uses a walking stick, and has had both hips replaced.

Despite his health issues, David is now taking on the 50km Tour De 4 blue cycle route to raise money for Prostate Cancer Research Centre.

Tour de 4 is a brand new cycling initiative, born from legendary British Olympian Sir Chris Hoy’s vision to change perceptions around stage 4 cancer following his own diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And David jokes he may have to strap his stick to his bike to finish the ride.

David’s background includes founding his own ceramic tiling business, with a client list that once included the Bee Gees and Jackie Stewart. He’s a proud father of two and grandfather to five — and says he’s riding to ensure more men can be diagnosed early, like he was.

The fundraiser has – at the time of writing – raised £30 of a £200 target thus far.

“Anything you can give would be appreciated,” David adds.

“It’s the least I can do after the luck I’ve had.”

David also shows a great sense of humour and attitude towards his health issues, saying: “I'm 72, a stage 4 prostate cancer survivor, both my hips have been replaced, I have a VP shunt for hydrocephalus, I have spinal stenosis and polyperipheral neuropathy. Apart from that I am doing OK!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am one of the lucky ones, my cancer was diagnosed early and I am now in remission. For that reason I am entered in the Tour de 4 event so that more can be done to help others get an early cancer diagnosis too. I will be cycling 50K around the Trossachs north of Glasgow.”

You can donate to David’s cause by visiting his Go Fund Me page here.