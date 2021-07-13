Daily Covid case numbers rise slightly in Aylesbury Vale

Another 73 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today (July 13).

This is a slight increase from figures revealed on Monday, when the government recorded 62 new cases in Aylesbury Vale.

No further Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in the region, these incidents are recorded by Public Health England when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.

No updates have been provided in hospital admissions within Aylesbury Vale.

Latest rollout information shows that 63% of adults in Aylesbury Vale are fully vaccinated and 83.6% of adults have received their first dose.

Nationally, case numbers remain high, a further 36,660 daily cases were returned in the UK and 50 new virus-linked deaths were recorded.