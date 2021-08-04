Daily Covid case numbers rise again in Aylesbury Vale

Another 65 lab-confirmed Covid cases have been reported by the Government in Aylesbury Vale today (August 4).

This signifies an increase in daily case numbers within the region for a second straight day, yesterday 54 new infections were confirmed.

Despite case numbers rising two days in a row, over the past week positive tests returned in Aylesbury Vale have still gone down by 14.6%.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

65 new Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on August 4

No Covid-linked deaths were reported in the region, the Government records these when someone dies within 28 days of testing positive.

Latest Aylesbury Vale rollout figures provided by Public Health England show that 69.3% of adults are fully vaccinated and 84.8% of over 18s have received their first dose.

Across the UK 29,312 new infections were reported and a further 119 virus-linked deaths were recorded.

In the past seven days daily case figures in the UK have fallen by 13.7% and deaths have risen by 14.5%.