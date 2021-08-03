Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Aylesbury Vale today
There was a slight increase in new cases in Aylesbury Vale.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:25 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:26 pm
Another 54 Covid cases have been reported by the Government in Aylesbury Vale today (August 3).
That daily figure is a slight increase from yesterday's total when 45 new positive tests were returned.
No new Covid-linked deaths were recorded in Aylesbury Vale today. The Government reports Covid-related deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.
The last virus-inflicted death in Aylesbury Vale came a week ago.
Across the UK a further 21,691 Covid cases were recorded in the past 24 hours and 138 new virus-linked deaths were confirmed.