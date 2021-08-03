Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Aylesbury Vale today

Another 54 Covid cases have been reported by the Government in Aylesbury Vale today (August 3).

That daily figure is a slight increase from yesterday's total when 45 new positive tests were returned.

No new Covid-linked deaths were recorded in Aylesbury Vale today. The Government reports Covid-related deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

54 new Covid cases were reported in Aylesbury Vale on August 3

The last virus-inflicted death in Aylesbury Vale came a week ago.