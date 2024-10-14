Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One in 10 cases are now caused by the new XEC variant 🤧

Covid hospital admissions have rose sharply, increasing to 4.55 per 100,000 according to data from the UKHSA.

Cases have been increasing, with around one in 10 caused by the new XEC variant.

Over the last two winters there were 19,500 Covid associated deaths in the UK.

Those who are eligible can now access a Covid vaccine.

Cases of Covid have been increasing, with hospital admissions on the rise according to the latest update from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

The new subvariant XEC, now accounts for one in 10 infections, with UKHSA revealing on October 10, that hospital admissions had increased to 4.55 per 100,000, compared to 3.72 per 100,000 in the week previous.

The NHS have started their Covid vaccine programme for the winter, with those eligible able to book an appointment to access a booster.

Talking about the XEC Covid subvariant, Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA said: “We understand people may be concerned about new variants. Our surveillance shows that where Covid cases are sequenced, around 1 in 10 are the ‘XEC’ lineage.”

Dr Bernal continued: “Current information doesn’t suggest we should be more concerned about this variant but we are monitoring this closely. The most important thing to do is to get your vaccination as soon as possible if you’re eligible.”

Adding: “If you are showing symptoms of flu or COVID-19 such as a high temperature, cough, and feeling tired and achy, try to limit your contact with others, especially those who are vulnerable.”

What are the different Covid variants?

There have been many different types of variants and subvariants of Covid since the pandemic began as the virus continues to change.

Alpha, Beta, Delta, Omicron, FliRT and FLuQE saw cases surge, with the latest subvariant XEC now accounting for one in 10 Covid infections in the UK according to UKHSA.

What are the symptoms of Covid?

Despite there being different variants of Covid, the symptoms remain the same and are still similar to cold and flu symptoms, which is why if you suspect you have Covid it’s important to do a Covid test so you don’t spread it within your community.

People can experience a high temperature, or fever, a new continuous cough, loss or change to your sense of smell or taste, sore throat, headache, loss of appetite, runny nose, diarrhoea, feeling sick or being sick and body aches.

Who is eligible for the Covid vaccine?

The Covid vaccination programme began on October 3, those who are eligible can book an appointment online, by using the NHS app, going to a walk-in vaccination clinic, through their GP surgery and via participating pharmacies.

To be eligible for the Covid vaccine you must be:

aged 65 years and over

a resident in a care home for older adults

aged six months to 64 years in a clinical risk group (as defined in tables three or four in the COVID-19 chapter of the Green Book)

frontline NHS and social care workers, and those working in care homes for older people

Do you have to isolate if you test positive?

The NHS recommend that if adults (anyone over the age of 18) have tested positive for Covid that you try to stay home and avoid people for five days after testing positive to help prevent you from passing the infection on.

They advise that you should avoid meeting people who are at risk of becoming seriously ill if they catch Covid, such as those who have a weakened immune system, for 10 days.

Children and young people, under the age of 18, who test positive are advised to stay home and avoid people for three days, as they tent to be infectious for a shorter time period. You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of Covid and how to book in for the Covid vaccine at NHS.UK.