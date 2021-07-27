Covid case numbers fall in Aylesbury Vale and across the UK

Covid cases fell in Aylesbury Vale and the rest of the UK yesterday (July 26), with 50 new infections being reported locally.

Over the weekend Aylesbury Vale averaged 70 daily cases, whilst recently daily case numbers had exceeded 100 in the region.

Aylesbury Vale's data matched that of the UK's overall numbers, across the nation 24,950 new infections were returned, less than half what was reported just 10 days ago.

In Aylesbury Vale no new Covid-linked deaths were reported, these incidents are recorded when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.