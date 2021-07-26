Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale this weekend

A further 142 coronavirus infections were reported in Aylesbury Vale this weekend.

No Covid-related deaths were recorded in the region in the past 48 hours. The Government defines these as deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive for Covid.

In the past seven days 585 Covid cases have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale a 9.6% decline from the previous week.

The latest Public Health England data shows 66.7% of adults in the region are fully vaccinated and 84.5% of over 18s have received their first dose.

In the UK another 60,968 Covid infections were confirmed over the weekend, 28 further Covid deaths were recorded yesterday (July 25). Data isn't available on how many people passed on Saturday.