Covid case numbers fall in Aylesbury Vale again

For the second day running there has been a decrease in the number of cases confirmed.

By James Lowson
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 4:30 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd July 2021, 4:32 pm

Daily Covid case numbers fell in Aylesbury Vale today (July 23), with 71 new infections confirmed.

This is a decrease from yesterday's daily figures when another 82 new positive tests were recorded.

No Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in the region, the Government records these fatalities when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

71 new Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury on July 23

National case figures fell too, a further 36,389 new infections were revealed in the UK, significantly better than last Saturday when over 50,000 new infections were revealed.

The government did record another 64 virus-linked deaths across the UK.

Aylesbury ValeGovernment