Covid case numbers fall in Aylesbury Vale again
For the second day running there has been a decrease in the number of cases confirmed.
Daily Covid case numbers fell in Aylesbury Vale today (July 23), with 71 new infections confirmed.
This is a decrease from yesterday's daily figures when another 82 new positive tests were recorded.
No Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in the region, the Government records these fatalities when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.
National case figures fell too, a further 36,389 new infections were revealed in the UK, significantly better than last Saturday when over 50,000 new infections were revealed.
The government did record another 64 virus-linked deaths across the UK.