Covid case numbers fall in Aylesbury Vale, whilst hospital admissions rapidly increase in Bucks

Daily Covid case numbers fell under 100 in Aylesbury Vale for the second time this week.

Today's figures (July 22) confirmed a further 82 people in Aylesbury Vale are infected with the virus. This is a fall from yesterday's statistics when 131 Covid cases were reported over a 24-hour time period.

Buckinghamshire Healthcare reported 17 admissions over the past seven days, a 240% increase from the previous week. Data accurate up to July 18 shows that of the 17 admissions, nine patients remain in hospital and two of them are currently using ventilation beds.

No Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in the region today. The Government records deaths as Covid-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Daily case numbers are down nationally, 39,906 infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours. Deaths have risen with 84 new fatalities recorded by Public Health England across the Uk in the past 24 hours.