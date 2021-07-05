Covid case numbers drop slightly in Aylesbury Vale
A slight decrease after the high numbers confirmed on Sunday.
A further 69 Covid cases have been reported in the past 24 hours in Aylesbury Vale
Figures released by Public Health England today (July 5), show a slight decrease from yesterday's figures when 83 cases were confirmed.
No further Covid-linked deaths were recorded in the region, these incidents are reported by the government, when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.
A further 226 first dose vaccinations and 125 second dose jabs have been recorded in Aylesbury Vale.
In the UK a further 27,334 cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours and nine virus-linked deaths have been recorded today.
A further 77,222 first dose and 111,410 second dose vaccinations were recorded in the UK.