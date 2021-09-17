Covid-19 update: Case numbers fall in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury Vale

Covid case numbers have declined in Aylesbury Vale and Milton Keynes, today's Government update shows (17 September).

In Milton Keynes 89 new Covid cases were reported by Public Health England in the past 24 hours, a decline from the 116 infections confirmed yesterday.

The Aylesbury Vale area also saw a decrease in cases confirmed, 78 new infections were reported, a decline from the 89 reported the day before.

Covid-19 update 17 September

In the past seven days, 633 positive tests have been discovered in Milton Keynes, 231 fewer than the week before, which represents a 26.7% fall.

Similarly, in Aylesbury Vale 511 new positives were reported in the last week, 26.8% fewer than the seven days prior.

Since the pandemic started 30,613 and 18,751 cases have been recorded in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury Vale respectively.

No Covid-linked deaths were recorded by Public Health England in either region. These deaths are tallied when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.

One death of this kind has been reported in Milton Keynes in the past seven days, none have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale.

Across the UK a further 32,651 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours and 178 new virus-linked deaths were confirmed.