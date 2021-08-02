Covid case numbers fall in Aylesbury Vale and across the UK

New case numbers continue to decline across the country.

By James Lowson
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 4:27 pm
Covid case numbers declined again in Aylesbury Vale with the Government reporting 45 new infections today (August 2).

This is a fall from Sunday's numbers when 60 lab-confirmed positive tests were reported in the region.

No new Covid-linked deaths were announced in the region, the Government reports these when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

45 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on August 2

Nationally case numbers also fell further, 21,952 new infections were confirmed in the UK in the past 24 hours.

A further 24 Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in the UK.

