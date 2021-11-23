Former Aylesbury mayor presented with British Empire Medal for community work during pandemic

The former mayor of Aylesbury, Mr Raj Khan, has been presented with a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his community work during the pandemic which included delivering food parcels and prescriptions to vulnerable residents.

Mr Khan, a long serving councillor from Aylesbury was among nine members of the Buckinghamshire community named in this year's Queen's Honours List. He was presented with the honour by Countess Howe, Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, at a special ceremony last week.

Announced in June, the award is in recognition of his years serving Aylesbury as a politician, but also for helping his community through a desperately challenging pandemic.

Mr khan pictured when he met the queen during his time as Aylesbury mayor

Councillor Khan currently sits on the Buckinghamshire Council representing the Aylesbury North Ward. A spokesperson for the government described Councillor Khan as a "larger than life figure", in Aylesbury politics.

Councillor Khan has played an active role in the support hub in Aylesbury,. He offered up his taxi company to assist in any way possible, by providing ongoing support throughout the pandemic.

They have been the go-to volunteers, especially for difficult prescription collections from hospitals further afield or for last minute emergency pick ups.

In addition he provided free curry meals for all of those working within the Aylesbury Covid-19 Support Hub and to the local emergency services on the frontline.

Mr Raj Khan was presented with the British Medal Medal by Countess Howe, Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire

A friend said: "Mr khan and his family run the local bus and taxi companies which include, red rose, red line, red eagle and TWK Ltd. Mr khan achieved the BEM award due to his community work during the pandemic by getting his drivers and himself to deliver food parcels and prescriptions to the most vulnerable in society. He covered this cost solely from his own budget. The Lord Lieutenant praised Mr khan for his hard work and labelled him as a role model for society.

"Mr Khan comes from Pakistan but originally from Afghanistan. He resides on the boundaries between the two nations. He comes from a village called Saleh Khana based in Khyber Pashtun Khwa. The hat he wore at the presentation is called the putkhe, which is a traditional Pashtoon symbolisation. He wanted to represent his beloved nation while being gifted this precious medal."