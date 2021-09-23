Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale in the last 24 hours

Aylesbury Vale recorded 137 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 23).

The total is now 19,390 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

In Buckinghamshire, 302 new cases were recorded - the total is now 52,939.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Aylesbury Vale, the total is 347, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 36,710 to 7,565,867. The number of deaths has risen by 182 to 135,803.

As of September 22, in the UK, 48,674,154 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 44,600,070 had received their second dose.

And in Aylesbury Vale, 145,998 people (85.3 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 135,974 (79.4 per cent) had received their second dose.