A care service operating in the Buckinghamshire area has been rated as ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Innovative Start Ltd, a domiciliary care agency based in High Wycombe, was given the rating following a recent inspection.

It was announced this morning that the company, which supports people by providing care during home visits, had not taken on recommendations given by the watchdog.

A regional director representing the CQC said he was ‘disappointed’ to find the agency’s suggestions had been ignored.

Innovative Start Ltd, Cliveden Office Village, High Wycombe. Photo Google Maps Street View

Despite putting the service under special measures to help it improve, inspectors did find that staff were caring and treated people with dignity and respect. They also found that staff worked in teams to provide the 49 people using the service with consistent care.

However, a previous inspection delivered by the commission found that the company had overseen four breaches of regulation related to safeguarding, safe care and treatment, management and oversight, and notifying CQC of incidents. The CQC believes the company is still failing in these four areas.

Two other areas of concern have also been identified in the latest inspection, the CQC revealed, relating to staffing and recruitment.

The CQC issued four warning notices to the provider, calling for what it has described as ‘rapid and widespread improvements’, as well as an action plan on how this can be achieved.

Although the service was rated as ‘inadequate’ overall, the CQC did rank the effectiveness of its care as ‘good’. The service’s responsiveness has been rated as ‘needs improvement’, and safety and leadership at the site were rated as ‘inadequate’.

Roger James, CQC deputy director of operations in Buckinghamshire, said: “At our inspection, we were disappointed to find that leaders at Innovative Start Ltd hadn’t made the improvements we told them to during our previous visit. Our ratings reflect that although the service was doing well in some areas, we had serious concerns about people’s safety and how poor leadership is affecting the care people receive.

“People had mixed experiences of the care provided, although the majority were positive. Staff members provided care consistently and people felt that staff had the right skills to do their jobs. However, relatives said that the length of visits and punctuality needed to be improved. One relative told us they’d raised this with the service but no action was taken.

“The service didn’t review the care and treatment they provided with people to make sure this was effective. We found care plans needed to be updated and provide more guidance. One plan that we saw detailed a person’s broken bone but had no information on what support they would need as a result.

“The service didn’t always work closely with healthcare partners to provide safe services. Professionals from other organisations told us that there had been some improvements since the previous inspection. However, they said that some staff lacked knowledge around the local authority’s process for arranging care.

“Leaders didn’t carry out all the necessary checks when recruiting new staff including one member who had worked there for four months without all the checks. Leaders also didn’t routinely supervise new starters, with some members of staff waiting over a year for a supervision session. This meant there was no way leaders could assure themselves about the quality of care staff were delivering.

“Innovative Start Ltd need to focus on getting the basic fundamentals of providing care right, to provide people with effective care that keeps them safe and meets their individual needs. Leaders know where urgent improvements are needed and we will continue to monitor the service closely as well as look to use our regulatory powers further which Innovative Start Ltd has the right to appeal.”

One incident issue flagged by inspectors involved staff administering some medication without checking with a health professional if this was safe alongside their normal medicines. Inspectors said the service did not share safeguarding concerns quickly to help protect people and failed to recognise or act on allegations.

The CQC says that staff did not feel comfortable speaking up and raising concerns with leadership. The watchdog also says it was not notified of incidents that required further oversight.

Innovative Start Ltd was approached for comment.