Bucks nurse who made ‘inappropriate’ hand across neck gesture when patient died quits

An adult nurse in Buckinghamshire has agreed to quit the profession after concerns over the unexpected death of a patient.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maribel Tagal allegedly failed to take observations when required and did not escalate a patient’s worsening condition during a night shift on June 9, 2022.

It was also claimed she did not try and resuscitate the person when they were unresponsive, and she made ‘inappropriate gestures to colleagues that the patient had died by putting her hand across her neck’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November 2024, an assistant registrar agreed to Tagal’s request to be removed from the register of Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), meaning she will not face any further action.

The nurse has been struck off the register. Photo from PA Images used for illustrative purposes

In May of this year, the regulator recommended training for the former nurse as there was a ‘case for her to answer’ to, but as she was no longer practicing, the matter was referred to a ‘fitness to practise committee’.

However, no allegations against Tagal have been substantively proved and the former nurse said she did not accept the concerns raised about her.

The assistant registrar acknowledged a lack of evidence to show the nurse exhibited a ‘harmful deep-seated attitudinal problem’, but stressed the concerns over her conduct were ‘very serious’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “Recognising, acting on and escalating concerns form a key element of safe and effective nursing practice.

“Maribel Tagal’s alleged actions placed patients at risk of harm, brought the profession into disrepute and breached the fundamental tenets of the profession.”

Tagal no longer intends to work as a registered nurse and said she had ‘learned’ from the incident, including with further training in CPR and resuscitation since the patient’s death.

But she claimed a CPR audit form stating the time the patient collapsed as 5:30am was wrong and denied she found them unresponsive at that time, claiming they were breathing, albeit poorly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The assistant registrar said: “While some form of restriction may be required to protect the public, these types of concerns aren’t fundamentally incompatible with continued registration. They’re capable of being addressed.

“There is no evidence to suggest that Maribel Tagal intended to cause harm to the patient in her care.”

Nurses and midwives subject to fitness to practise proceedings can apply to be removed from the NMC register.

If the regulator says if it agrees to this, ‘the public will be protected because the effect is the same as the most severe sanction we can impose, which is a strike-off’.

Agreed removal is not necessarily permanent, as the nurse or midwife could try and be readmitted if they provide appropriate evidence to show they have addressed their conduct.