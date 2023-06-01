News you can trust since 1832
Bucks NHS Trust expands recruitment drive to London for upcoming exhibition

The trust is hoping London-based health professionals may be interested in moving to its famous facilities
By James Lowson
Published 1st Jun 2023, 13:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 13:36 BST

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust has expanded its recruitment drive to target health industry workers in London and its surrounding areas.

It is hoped that a change of scenery and a countryside lifestyle might appeal to health professionals.

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust oversees the famous National Spinal Injuries Centre in Stoke Mandeville.

Stoke Mandeville HospitalStoke Mandeville Hospital
It is also nationally recognised for its urology and skin cancer services and as a regional specialist centre for burns care, plastic surgery, stroke and cardiac services and dermatology.

Currently over 6,000 staff work at Bucks facilities, but the trust is recruiting for a number of positions including staff nurses, consultant psychiatrists, care

assistants, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, paramedics, pharmacy technicians and assistants, admin assistants and booking co-ordinators and more.

In a bid to reach workers further afield the trust has signed as an exhibitor at Health and Social Care Jobs Live - the UK’s first ever show which is solely dedicated to recruitment in the healthcare sector by MK-based business, JS Media.

The event takes place at the Westfield Shopping Centre in White City, London on June 16-17.

Paul Beazley, Head of Recruitment at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “Buckinghamshire is a wonderful place to live and is well known

for its parks and open green spaces. It is also the birth of the Paralympics at Stoke Mandeville.

“The Buckingham Healthcare NHS Trust is recognised as being a world leader in spinal injuries thanks to a fabulous national centre, and these are all

things that we believe will attract jobseekers to the county.

“We’re interested in hearing from anyone in Bucks and the surrounding areas from existing NHS staff looking to change jobs, those are considering moving

from one trust to another because they are relocating, or individuals looking for a more flexible way of working. There may also be nurses who have left the NHS but are considering returning to the sector.

“There may be people looking for a lifestyle change with more of a work life balance which living in Bucks can offer. There might be other people whose

circumstances may have changed and now have a young family for example so need more flexibility."

