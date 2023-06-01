A housing provider is reviewing whether one of its retired living properties in Wendover is still viable as costs continue to rise across the UK.

Aylesbury’s MP has expressed his concern about the closure of Abbeyfield House which has an 18-apartment complex in Wendover.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recent increases in costs energy bills and operating costs coming so soon after the financial challenges brought on by Covid, mean the complex’s status is up for review.

Abbeyfield House in Wendover

Aylesbury MP, Rob Butler said: “Residents and staff at Abbeyfield House in Wendover are understandably extremely upset and angry at the prospect of their much-loved home being closed. I've written to bosses of the firm that owns it to ask for an urgent meeting.”

Abbeyfield which has a number of properties under its management has told The Bucks Herald a final decision has not been reached yet.

Abbeyfield assists with independent living, retirement homes, care providing properties, nursing buildings and other care facilities throughout the south of England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman for Abbeyfield said: “As a responsible housing and care provider, we conduct periodic reviews of all of our homes to make sure they remain suitable for residents.

“We recently completed the latest review of all of our homes as part of making a clear plan for the future of the organisation and each of our homes. These reviews considered how our properties can keep pace with the changing needs, tastes and expectations of older people, the investment required to bring them up to modern standards and whether they are able to meet new regulatory and energy efficiency requirements.

"We also needed to reflect how the past few difficult years have impacted the organisation’s finances, particularly the impact of the Covid pandemic, the huge increase in energy prices, rising inflation, and rapidly increasing operating costs.

“Having fully considered the findings of this review, it is with regret that we have made the difficult decision to begin consulting on the future of Abbeyfield House in Wendover.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everybody taking part in the consultation process will have the opportunity to share their thoughts, ideas and any proposals they may have before a final decision is made.

“We fully acknowledge the impact that this consultation, and any potential outcomes, will have on our residents and staff in particular, and we will be doing everything we can to support and assist them through this difficult process.”

In his letter to Abbeyfield officials, which he shared with Wendover residents, Mr Butler outlined his concerns about the potential affect moving homes could have on some of the more elderly members of the home.

He said: “I have received a letter from residents and staff there who are extremely worried at the implications of your proposal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They have asked me to draw your attention that ‘the possibility of closure is impacting on the physical and mental health of many of our residents who, at over 90 years of age find it frightening and unbearable to worry about the likelihood of losing their home.