Bucks NHS Trust celebrates 'fantastic' CQC results after patient survey

Bucks NHS Trust is sharing ‘fantastic’ results released by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) today (13 October).

Findings from the CQC’s annual Adult Inpatient Survey revealed Bucks to be one of six trusts to receive improved marks.

In total, 84% of respondents rated their overall experience in the trust’s inpatient wards at 7 or more out of 10, 99% felt they were treated with dignity and respect and 98% had confidence and trust in their doctors.

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust

Among the areas where Bucks NHS officials have improved is is the amount of information patients receive he amount of information given on conditions and treatments, from 78% in 2020 to 85% in 2021, and how patients are told how they might feel after a procedure, which rose from 82% to 86%.

The trusts states it will be putting together a new plan of action to combat areas of improvement.

Two aspects of the trust’s care which must improve according to the QCQ’s findings are the amount of times a patient is asked to give their views on the quality of care during their stay and explaining who to contact should they be worried after discharge.

Advertisement

Also, the trust is hoping to address issues around staff availability during meal times.

Karen Bonner, chief nurse at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust said: “Being one of only six organisations, out of the 73 who use the Picker survey, to see an improvement in our inpatient care results is fantastic. This is thanks to the constant compassion and dedication of the brilliant people who work at our Trust. It also builds on the outstanding care rating we received during our last CQC inspection.

“We are determined to learn from every patient interaction to continually improve services, better understand health and care needs and enable more efficient and patient-centred care. The feedback provided by our inpatients will guide these improvements over the coming months.”