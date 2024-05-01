Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Aylesbury Vale mum who became a full-time wheelchair user after suffering an ultra rare spinal stroke has teamed up with her daughter for a fitness challenge.

All money raised will go towards spinal research, a cause of vital importance to 59-yar-old Sally Poulson from Chearsley who suffered a spinal stroke 14 years ago.

Alongside daughter, Emily, she is now remarkably aiming to complete a 400 kilometre push and run challenge in May.

Sally and Emily Poulson

Sally’s life changed in an instant when she suffered the spinal stroke and in a matter of hours became a full time wheelchair user.

It is an event so far that she was told you was twice as likely to win the Euro Millions.

“I was driving to pick my son up from Scouts and my legs suddenly went a bit dead and I started to feel unwell. Within 10 minutes of getting back home I couldn’t move my legs and we were heading to hospital,” she said.

“Part of the cartilage in one of my discs had come away and, unusually, had lodged between my spine and spinal cord causing a spinal stroke. You’re twice as likely to win the Euro Millions as you are for this to happen to you.

“Nothing prepares anyone for such a life changing situation and the effect it has on you as a person, your family and friends. Being told you will never walk again feels like a life sentence and propels you into a world full of challenges just to live a life that most people are blessed to take for granted.”

Before her stroke Sally was a fitness fan and keen runner. But it took her a long time after her injury to find the confidence and the opportunity to return to decent exercise. During Covid she began more active wheeling and is now joining Emily on their marathon May fundraising challenge. Sally is aiming to complete 200km in her wheelchair while Emily will run 200km.