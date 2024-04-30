Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A care home in Aylesbury has been sold to an unnamed business group.

Christie and Co has confirmed the sale of Lakeside Care Centre in Aylesbury for an undisclosed fee.

Christie and Co brokered the sale of the 47-home nursing centre which overlooks Watermead Lake. The new ownership group, whose identity has not been revealed, also inherit an 80-acre site, which is located by parkland.

Lakeside Care Centre in Aylesbury

Since the mid-90s the home has been owned by the Dennis family who put it up for sale to concentrate on other business commitments.

Jordan Oborne at Christie and Co secured the deal to sell to a company, that has been described as a ‘regional operator’.

Simon Dennis, former owner of Lakeside Care Centre, said: “My father built the home in the mid-nineties, we operated it for around five years before leasing it out to a national care provider. In 2011, our family business, Barbara (Aylesbury) Limited, took over the running of the care home. We are a small family business that operates in several different sectors, and we have chosen to streamline our affairs as several Directors of the Company are now retired, and another has moved abroad to work. Those left running the business have chosen to focus on the other areas of the Company we are involved with. The business is in excellent health and has bounced back stronger than ever on the back of the Covid crisis. Over the last 13 years, I have worked with some fantastic people and had the pleasure to be involved in the care of hundreds of people.”

